FAISALABAD/MULTAN-Healthcare delivery at almost all public sector hospitals of Punjab remained suspended as the Young Doctors Association's (YDA) strike continued for 13 consecutive day on Sunday.

Patients continued to suffer as young doctors refused to resume duty in outdoor, indoor, and emergency wards in state-run hospitals in Faisalabad and Multan.

The young doctors are demanded removal of the Punjab specialised healthcare secretary Najam Ahmad Shah and the Centralised Induction Policy (CIP), introduced by him.

According to the protesting doctors, the CIP discriminates between doctors who have graduated from government institutes and those who have received their education from private ones. Since a majority of the doctors have graduated from private medical colleges, they want a ‘fair’ system to be put in place.

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique invited the YDA for negotiations on Thursday. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the striking doctors refused to take back their demands.