Pakistan International Airline has its first in-flight jam session with Momina Mustehsan.

With respect to 70th Independence Day Momina Mustehsan sang national songs on PIA flight PK 308. It was tweeted by Government of Pakistan and PIA's official handle.





PIA celebrated 70 yrs of PK , 13/08/2017, hosting 1st ever “In-Flight Jam” with Momina Mustehsan, a surprise for its passengers on PK 308! pic.twitter.com/GwFdanTq3Q — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 13, 2017





Momina can be seen singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ on the plane along with a guitar and violin player. The passengers are not only enjoying the music but also waving flags and singing along. An airhostess can also be seen singing along.

It is still not clear where the flight was headed too or took off from, but it happens to be the first time that an in-flight jam session took place on PIA.