OKARA-The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) announced that it would take out a farmers' march on September 13, 2017 on tractor-trolleys towards Islamabad with camping arrangements in line with the former premier Nawaz Sharif's rally.

Addressing a press conference at Okara Press Club (OPC), PKI President Khalid Mehmood also declared that the marchers would not return from Islamabad without acceptance of their demands. He said no resistance of any kind or coercion from the government would be tolerated.

He termed the present national budget a pack of fraud and lies.

He said the the federal finance minister destroyed and buried under soil the economic policy of the country.

He demanded the govt end the general sales tax on fertilisers and other inputs. He urged the govt to remit the present outstanding electricity bills of tube-wells on farmers and fix onward a round the clock rate of Rs4 per unit for tube-wells.

He said the govt must fix prices of crops and the sugarcane farmers' Rs25 billion be recovered from the sugar mills.

He said Nawaz Sharif had borne the brunt of his coercion on farmers in Islamabad. He said, 'God's wrath is silent!'.

He said this time the farmers' protest would be of historical significance as no obstruction, resistance or blockade would be allowed to bar the protest.

He said if a disqualified prime minister could take out long march from Islamabad to Lahore, why can't the most patriotic, land loving, food producing class of the people hold protest

. However, if the govt obstructs the protest, the whole of Punjab would be shuttered down, he said. He repeated that the Punjab farmers' march would collectively lead from Lahore to Islamabad on 13th of September, 2017.