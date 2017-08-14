HAFIZABAD/SIALKOT-A villager was stoned to death mercilessly in Pindi Bhattian on a land issue by the property seller and his accomplice, a brick kiln owner, in Hafizabad on Sunday.

According to police source, Zafar had purchased 21-Marla plot from Afzal Bhatti of Walleke Village in 1991. A few days ago, Afzal Bhatti attempted to forcibly grab the plot. However, Mian Shan Ali Bhatti, a brick kiln owner and influential person of Pindi Bhattian, intervened and directed both the parties to come to his kiln for resolution of the dispute. Both the parties visited the kiln but Mian Shan and Afzal Bhatti compelled the deceased to quit the possession of the plot but the deceased refused to do so. Thereupon, accused Afzal Bhatti and Shan Ali Bhatti attacked him with bricks and mercilessly killed him on-the-spot and managed to escape after committing the offence.

The police have registered a case against the absconding accused and shifted the dad body to the THQ morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, an old man Muhammad Iqbal S/O Raj Muhammad was crushed under the wheels of a recklessly driven car No ADE-335 while crossing the Gujranwala Road near Iqbal Nagar. The police have arrested the car Driver Ehsan Ullah and are investigating.

In Sialkot, a married woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute while two youth drowned in canals here on Sunday.

In village Jhulki-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Sunday, Farzana (36) committed suicide after swallowing poisonous pills due to a domestic dispute followed by poverty. She was mother of three minor children. Her husband was unemployed since long and domestic disputes had become a routine matter due to poverty. She was buried in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears.

Meanwhile, two persons drowned in the canals in Sialkot district here on Sunday. Zeeshan drowned in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal while bathing near village Ban Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil.

A Pakka Garha-based youth Saif (16) drowned in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial. The divers of RESCUE 1122 fished out the dead bodies from the canals and handed over them to the grieved families for burial.

In a crackdown against the canal bathers, the police arrested 12 accused for bathing in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska, violating the official ban.

Police arrested accused Taqi, Bilal, Zubair, Bilawal, Arsalan, Imran, Kashif, Naveed, Umer, Bashir Ahmed, Aamir and Nasir red handed while bathing in BRB Canal Daska near Bambaanwala here. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.