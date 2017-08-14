ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has started critical appraisal of the former prime minister’s homecoming rally and level of participation of party leaders and Parliamentarians, as some senior party leaders deliberately skipped the show.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that after the disastrous start of the rally from the federal capital on August 9 and unexpectedly poor show in Rawalpindi the senior party leaders reviewed and revised the strategy and paced up the movement to catch up to the crowd in major cities ahead.

A senior party leader informed The Nation that Nawaz Sharif was quite disturbed over the poor send-off at D-Chowk in Islamabad and disappointing crowd in Rawalpindi. The failure of Pindi guys to bring out the crowd at Murree Road led to deliberate snail’s pace of the rally but even after the delay of several hours it turned out to be a disappointing show.

The sources informed that after addressing a public gathering, much low than expected at Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi, the city commonly known as mini-Raiwind, the former prime minister was angry with the local leadership and he had vent out his anger on former MNA Hanif Abbassi appointed as the focal person for arranging the show.

The sources said that the former premier dressed down Hanif Abbassi and questioned where were those two lakh people he (Abbassi) had promised to bring out to city roads. He showed Abbassi the door and also grilled the other local leaders for the poor show at the very start of the rally.

The others who faced the scolding of the former premier included State Minister for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, Malik Ibrar and other local leaders of the party from Rawalpindi and Islamabad for failing to bring out people to make the rally a big show.

The local leaders came up with excuses for the poor show but Nawaz rubbished it and called in senior party leaders including Kh. Saad Rafique and others to spruce up the future plan of the rally.

The sources in the party informed that the former premier had to wait for well over two hours to see a sizeable gathering at D-Chowk to give him a modest send-off as Dr. Tariq Fazl, who was elected from one of the two constituencies of Islamabad, had failed to gather people at the starting point of the rally.

The former premier was informed by his close aides that the gathering at D-Chowk was mainly a show of AJK Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir and the Advisor to Prime Minister from Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa Amir Muqam who had brought a sizeable number in their rallies, while the local chapter of the ruling PML-N and the bigwigs from the federal capital had badly failed in bringing out the people.

An insider in the ruling PML-N informed that the infighting in the local party chapters was the main reason behind the poor show both in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and the party leadership needed to address these issues.

Despite the fact that in the twin cities the local governments were overwhelmingly in the control of PML-N but the people at the primary tier of the power which used to be the engine of pulling out the people in public rallies remained dormant due to the tug of war between the groups within the party, a party insider informed.

In Rawalpindi, Hanif Abbassi was the main person dealing with the matter but as the other local leaders including Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, former MNA from NA-55 Shakeel Awan and Senator Ch. Tanvir Khan and other local leaders were not synergizing the efforts, so the result was obvious.

A senior party Parliamentarian who did not want to disclose his identity informed that the indifference of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan was the main reason behind the failure as he used to be the driving force in organising and managing the party’s affairs in Rawalpindi.

The sources said that Nawaz drove past the main gates of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan’s residence at Faizabad, however, he did not show up for his leader owing to his severe backache. Surprisingly, the very next day (Thursday) he was seen in the Parliament House.

The sources in the party said that Nisar was among those who had opposed Nawaz Sharif’s back home journey via G.T. Road and that was the reason he completely kept away from all rally related activities.

Nawaz Sharif also drove past from Ch. Nisar Ali Khan’s constituency at Rawat but not even a single camp was established to greet him.

The sources in the party informed that the party leadership was not only evaluating Nawaz rally but also gauging the contribution of the party leaders in making it a success.