KASUR-A total of 900 policemen will be deployed across the district to ensure foolproof security on Independence Day and make the ceremonies, seminars and rallies be happened in a peaceful way, DPO Ismail Kharak said.

The DPO informed that an SP, six DSPs, 18 SHOs, 30 SIs, 80 ASIs, 44 head constables, 700 constables, 33 lady constables, 25 Civil Defence officials and police volunteers will perform duty on the I-Day. Besides, CCTV cameras will also be installed at different points, he added. He said that policemen's holiday have been cancelled. He ordered the police officials to report to their respective police stations. "Police are conducting search operations across the district ahead of I-Day," the DPO said, adding that other law-enforcement agencies will also cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. He appealed to the public to inform police or call on 15 if they witness any suspicious activity around them. He said that all the activities on I-Day will be monitored through CCTV cameras connected to a central control room at DPO office.

He also warned the policemen, saying no negligence on the part of the officials will be tolerated.

11 HELD IN SEARCH OP

Police claimed to have held 11 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders (POs) with drugs and illegal arms during search operation in different areas of Kasur district.

According to police, the operation was launched under directives from DPO Ismail Kharak. Officials of other law-enforcement agencies participated in the operation during which 11 outlaws including six POs were held with narcotics and illegal weapons. Police also verified identity of suspected persons through biometric device.