RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday launched an aggressive political campaign against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, delineating reasons for his ‘justified’ disqualification by the Supreme Court (SC). The opposition party airdropped thousands of pamphlets in the garrison city hours prior to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed’s rally at Liaquat Bagh to be addressed also by PTI chief Imran Khan.

The pamphlets dropped by a helicopter, described the reasons for Sharif’s disqualification by the SC in the Panama papers case after the former premier continued to verbally challenge the verdict since he was sent packing, stating that he did not know why he was dismissed. Since his disqualification from parliamentary politics, Sharif has been continuously criticizing the SC judges and ‘some hidden hands’ who, he believed, had been involved in a conspiracy against him which ultimately ended up in his disqualification.

Drafted in a bit satirical tone as “Mian Sahib we tell you why you were ousted”, the pamphlets explained at least 10 reasons for the ouster. It said you (Nawaz Sharif) looted the national exchequer through corruption and misuse of office. The pamphlets alleged that Sharif, to stash the looted money, established offshore companies and purchased properties in the name of his children. The pamphlets further alleged that Sharif misstated before the Election Commission of Pakistan, the FBR, the SECP and other institutions about his real source of income and assets and submitted false information in his tax returns to cover up the black money.

The pamphlets seem to be part of a major PTI campaign against the ousted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader after SC declared him not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ in the wake of the Panama Papers case. The pamphlets stated that Sharif laundered money with the help of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the dishonest government officials. The PTI held that Sharif, after Panama Papers issue surfaced, lied to the nation and Parliament and also attempted to mislead the apex court during the hearing of the case.

The pamphlets also alleged that Sharif and his children tried to obstruct the JIT investigation and submitted false documents in the Supreme Court. Justifying the SC decision against Sharif, the PTI said that Sharif could not satisfy the court and rather lied during the proceedings of the case. The pamphlets said that Sharif did not qualify for parliamentary politics under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.