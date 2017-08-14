ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is working hard to oust Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from the race to contest by-election in NA-120 Lahore, fell vacant following the disqualification of her husband.

The documents to contest the by-poll were submitted by her son-in-law MNA Captain (retired) Safdar for the by-poll scheduled for September 17.

Sources in the PTI said that the party was struggling to find grey areas in the nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz that she had filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last Friday.

The sources said that the PTI would challenge the nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz when the ECP resumes routine functioning on Tuesday.

A legal formality bars usage of “lion” symbol for Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

According to the rules set forth by the ECP, the electoral symbol could not be assigned to a candidate affiliated with a “headless” party.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, had dismissed as withdrawn a petition seeking dissolution of PML-N over disqualification of its president and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Asif Aziz, a lawyer, had moved the petition, pleading that the PML-N be dissolved as political party as its president had been disqualified by the Supreme Court.

However, he failed to establish his argument and could not cite any law before the judge.

At this, the chief justice remarked that “disqualification of any individual does not lead to dissolution of party.”

Chief Justice Shah also expressed his dismay over the filing of an unnecessary petition and imposed fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner.

On Saturday last, a lawayer, Sarfraz Ahmad, had challenged the nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz before the Election Commission for NA-120.

The petitioner argued that since the Supreme Court had decided that Nawaz Sharif was no more “Sadiq” and “Ameen”, therefore, the PML-N registered in his name could not be used for political purposes any longer.

He sought dismissal of Kulsoom’s nomination papers from the commission.