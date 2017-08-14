MULTAN - Senior politician Javed Hashmi on Sunday stated that instead of accountability revenge is being taken from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that no civilian government is tolerated in Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing a press conference in Multan. He said that both Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri aren’t leaders but pawns. Disrespecting vote is equal to disrespecting Pakistan, he added. The veteran politician said that the only way Pakistan can witness stability is through votes.