ISLAMABAD - Senior Leaguer Sartaj Aziz is unwilling to rejoin the foreign ministry as an adviser to share power with Foreign Minister Khawja Muhammad Asif, The Nation learnt.

Sources said the former adviser had told Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clearly that he would not rejoin the foreign ministry with Asif as the foreign minister.

“He has his reasons. He was never elevated to the foreign minister’s post and now he doesn’t want to share power with an equal partner. He could have returned as a senior, if a minister of state was appointed in the foreign ministry,” a close aide of Sartaj Aziz told The Nation.

Aziz was serving as adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the premier by the Supreme Court last month.

Until April, he had Tariq Fatemi working under him as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.

Aziz himself enjoyed the status of a federal minister but was never inducted as a full-time foreign minister as he was not a member of the parliament.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif kept the portfolio with himself for around four years, refusing to listen to the demands of the opposition who wanted a full-time foreign minister amid diplomatic challenges.

Nawaz Sharif could easily have got Aziz elected as a senator and then appointed him as the foreign minister but he did not prefer the option.

When Abbasi took over as the prime minister he was expected to retain all the cabinet members who worked with Sharif. But when Khawaja Asif was appointed foreign minister, Aziz contacted the premier to stop his reappointment.

Later, Aziz met Abbasi and told him he was not available for the job citing “personal reasons”.

Sources, however, said Nawaz Sharif wanted the veteran Leaguer to serve as the adviser and Abbasi was also pushing him to accept the job.

PM Abbasi believed Asif can look into the administrative affairs, while Sartaj Aziz could deal with the diplomatic business.

A senior government official told The Nation that there was a proposal to bring back Sartaj Aziz as adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs with an office at the Prime Minister’s House instead of the foreign ministry.

“Under this proposal, Sartaj Aziz will work directly under the PM and will not have to share power with Khawja Asif in the foreign ministry. His role will also be advisory instead of a de-facto minister,” said the official.

He said that PM Abbasi had asked Nawaz Sharif to convince Aziz for the revised job.

“We are expecting Sartaj Aziz to return under the new terms. He is still not out,” the official added.

For the last several months, Pakistani diplomats have been working hard as the country faced diplomatic challenges.

The Pakistan government and top diplomats had been on the mission to win over US President Donald Trump’s trust and muster support against Indian aggression besides improving ties with the regional countries.

So far, India looks heads and shoulders ahead in Washington.

The neighbourhood situation is also not promising. But Pakistan has improved ties with Russia and retained China as its chief supporter.

Weeks before his disqualification, Sharif visited the foreign ministry for a meeting with the top diplomats and aides to discuss the regional tension and India’s growing relations with the US.

Officials at the foreign ministry said Aziz had attended a low-profile farewell ceremony at the Foreign Office last week and told the staff he was leaving.

“Khawaja Asif spoke high of him and said he had earlier worked under Sartaj Aziz and he will still be his boss. Sartaj Aziz, however, did not seem too interested to change his mind. We don’t expect him to return to the foreign ministry’s office at least. He may take some assignment at the PM’s House,” said one official.