Sri Lanka cricket board has confirmed considering a tour to Pakistan with at least one T20 game in September this year, which has laid some fruit to Pakistan’s efforts to restore international cricket at home.

President of the Sri Lankan Cricket, Thilanga Sumathipala said on the sidelines ACC meeting in Colombo that they are “keen” to send the cricket team to Pakistan for at least one T20I.

“I am keen to take my team to Pakistan. We have had our security experts visit and make an assessment, and things look positive with things improving all over the country and especially Lahore being cleared.”

“We have three T20I games coming up against Pakistan in September and we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,” he added.

PCB invited Sri Lanka earlier this year to play at least one game of the series in Lahore, with rest of the matches to be played in UAE, with Pakistan as the host for a full series.

Other cricket boards were urged by Sumathipala to bring an end to the drought and bring international cricket back home to Pakistan.

"I call upon each one of you as members to play your role and give Pakistan the security of your support. There is always risk - there were two attacks in London during the Champions Trophy, but cricket continued under the security assurances of the ICC,” he said.

“So likewise, we too must be as accommodating and understanding as possible with our members and extend our fullest support to them as the cricketing family of Asia,” he added.

Going on to say that Sri Lanka suffered through three decades of terrorism and war and at that stage no one wanted to come to Sri Lanka, whereby Pakistan stood by them as did India.

After the doors of international cricket opened for Pakistan earlier this year after successfully hosting the finals of PSL’s second edition in Lahore, Pakistan is now scheduled to host an ICC World XI team next month for a three-match series.

Welcoming the Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s decision, Najam Sethi hailed the announcement by SLC President in a series of tweets, writing, "PCB welcomes statement by SLC President to hold couple of T20 matches in Pak at the conclusion of their series in UAE in October 2017."

