ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned Pakistan as a modern democratic entity which faced myriad challenges.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government, notwithstanding the confronting difficulties has made the realisation of Quaid's dream as its abiding mission.

He said that the independence that nation achieved 70 years ago was an outcome of the unparalleled sacrifices made by its ancestors. Millions of Muslims rendered sacrifices for their future as well as for the future of their prosperity, he added.

"Today we are treading the path of prosperity and progress in a peaceful and dignified country because of those sacrifices. We are greatly indebted to our ancestors for their sacrifices and we can repay that debt only by making Pakistan a free and independent country," the prime minister said in a message on the 70th Independence Day.

He said "We may belong to different tribes, fraternities and ethnicities; we may be working in different spheres of national life; our political vision and thinking can be different and our economic vision may have different perspectives but ascendancy of national interests and invincible defence are common objectives of the entire nation for which we have to make collective endeavours."

He said the recent transition of power through a democratic process was quintessential of the accelerated strengthening of democratic values in the country. "We have to strengthen and reinforce the state institutions so that they can play their prescribed role within the limits of law and the Constitution," he added.

Abbasi said only a strong economy could ensure strong defence. A moderate society guaranteed stability of the state where people enjoyed all fundamental rights and national resources were equitably and judicious distributed, he stated.

He further said Pakistan desired positive and constructive relations with all the countries of the world, especially with its neighbours on the basis of sovereign equality. The people of South Asia have suffered enormously in the last 50 years due to the festering conflicts, he said.

Until and unless those conflicts were resolved amicably the people of the region could not achieve prosperity and progress, he added.

He said the government invariably made efforts to initiate the process of meaningful dialogue and adoption of peaceful means to resolve the issues, but unfortunately the expansionist designs of India remained main hurdle in this regard.

He said it was incumbent upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of the regional conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute in conformity with the UN Resolutions on the subject with a view to ensuring durable peace in the region.

Abbasi said terrorism was the biggest challenge confronting the world in the 21st century. Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against this menace as well as for the world peace, he said.

"Our armed forces, law-enforcing agencies and the people have written imperishable stories of sacrifices in this regard," he added.

He said now the time had come for the international community not only to acknowledge those sacrifices by rising above their interests in the region, but also to fully support Pakistan in taking the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion.

He further noted that the younger generation of Pakistan was endowed with exceptional talent and has a burning desire for advancement. They are making admirable contribution in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and management all over the world in a distinct manner, he added.

"My government has a vision of accelerating the pace of development and prosperity in Pakistan so that all those professionals can return to contribute to this national effort," he added.

He assured that tomorrow's Pakistan would secure the implementation of guiding principles of rule of law and ascendancy of merit. On the 70th independence day of the country, the prime minister made a solemn pledge that they would not relent until the achievement of those objectives.

President for adherence to national goals for prosperity

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain said as the nation happily hoists the national flag today, it needs to reiterate the strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the objective of development of Pakistan.

"Today let us make a firm commitment that we will adhere to our national objectives and goals. This will pave the way for better governance. It will lead to maturity of democratic traditions and will also strengthen the process of national progress," he said.

"Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences. Let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of our nation by turning despondency into hope in order to celebrate freedom in its true sense," he added.

The president said in the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it was imperative to promote moderation and rationality while availing the available opportunities.

He said in such a situation it is necessary to unite under the Constitution in the national interest by setting aside differences and ensure its supremacy.

"The Constitution is a document which will show us the path to realise national objectives by rising above our personal interests. It will also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations, God Willing," he added.

