Quetta - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that terrorists from across the border were carrying out subversive strikes in Pakistan.

Speaking to media persons here he said, “We are in a state of war and the elements targeting internal unity in such precarious situation are enemies of Pakistan.”

He said some key decision had been made in a high level moot of federal, provincial and security agencies in Quetta.

The federal minister arrived in Balochistan capital along with Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri late last night from Lahore after attending Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming rally.

He inquired after the victims of Saturday’s terrorist attack at Combine Military Hospital.

The Islamic State claimed its operative riding a motorcycle hit a military truck which resulted in martyrdom of 15 people including eight soldiers on the other night at Pishin Stop in Quetta.

“Former Premier Nawaz Sharif directed me and Balochistan CM to reach Quetta immediately after the suicide blast,” the interior minister told the media.

He was flanked by CM Zehri, Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Secretary Akber Harifal and IGP Ahsan Mehboob on the occasion.

Ahsan strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of security personnel and civilians. He said that terrorists can’t dither their determination with such acts of cowardice.

He maintained that terrorists’ backbone had been broken with coordinated efforts in government’s last four years period and various security operations which resulted into significant improvement of law and order situation as compared to the circumstances prior to 2013.

The minister said when they assumed power in 2013 the PML-N regime had four major challenges with reference to law and order i.e. terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and larceny.

He said they had entered a decisive stage on at least three of these fronts. However, he said despite considerable success against terrorism, the enemy has succeeded in carrying out some terror strikes here and there. Ahsan said their resolve against terror remains intact and the federal as well provincial governments along with the security agencies were gearing for wiping out the remaining terrorists.

He termed peace an indispensable requisite for development and progress in country and appealed all political parties to forge unity for ending the peril of terrorism from the soil of country.

The interior minister asserted that it was not a time to pull each other’s legs for political gains when the country was in a state of war, and stressed the need for unity to defeat terrorism. He said terrorism was the dilemma of all and sundry in country and can only be won against through collective efforts.

He said those from within us who were assisting the enemy forces that are striving to shatter national unity were not loyal to the nation. Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri also talked to the media and strongly denounced the Saturday’s terror strike.

He claimed that security situation in the province was much better now as compared to the past.

Praising the security forces, Zehri said the brave sons of soil hunted down the terrorists at places where no one dare enter in the past. He pledged to bring the remaining terrorists to justice.

Sanaullah noted that safety to public lives was their utmost onus and they would make every possible effort to ensure security to public life and property.

The chief minister credited ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif with decline in subversive activities in Balochistan and restoration of law and order.

Home Minister Safraz Bugti said that military Jawans were among those martyred in the suicide attack in which 46 others were wounded. He said that the head and other body parts of the suicide bomber have been sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory for help in investigation.

He said terror threats exist in Quetta but all possible security measures were being taken. He said the Saturday’s strike can’t be termed a security failure because the law enforcement agencies had foiled scores of subversive attempts of terrorists.

Responding to a query, Sarfraz Bugti said that ten to twelve thousand people enter Balochistan from Afghanistan daily, some of them without proper legal documents, and that was why they were now focusing on an efficient border management.