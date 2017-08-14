The prosperity of a country is inextricably linked with its children. While the love for one’s country is innate, yet you need positive reinforcements to develop and strengthen that bond at a young age, when a child’s mind is free of biases and false notions. Thereby if you influence them in a constructive manner, then they will grow up to be humane and upright human beings.

Thirty years ago this was being practiced, that is why as a child; although I had very little knowledge of how and why Pakistan was achieved, I simply knew that this was my country and I belonged to it. I learned to accept it for what it was; I embraced all the seasons, the places, the food, the people and the culture. Although I had, had the opportunity to travel abroad, yet I never made comparisons. I never felt inferior because of what it lacked, to my mind, Pakistan was unique in every sense of the word and I loved it dearly. So what triggered these sentiments?

Among many factors, two were predominant. Firstly my grandmother bought me the cassettes of Sohail Rana’s National songs (all these were presented in the very successful children’s programs which ran for nearly two decades (60s to 80s) on PTV, but were no longer aired by then). These songs depicted our culture, promoted social values, and above all awakened feelings of love for Pakistan. The poetry, the melodies, and the children themselves were a complete package which was enough to create a sense of pride in the hearts of everyone. It also had a lasting impact on the younger generation, the essence of which they passed onto their own children. Secondly it was my grandfather who taught me the importance of the Urdu language. That it is our national identity and instead of being reluctant we should enjoy learning it and exceling at it. I was introduced to story books and magazines and I began to take as much delight in reading them as I did of English.

Today Pakistan celebrates its 70th Independence Day, and we have indeed come a long way, yet at the same time have encountered great difficulties, which unfortunately increased manifold in the past decade or so. This has resulted in a lot of negativity, mostly due to what is being projected by the media and so the spirit of patriotism is quite low, especially among children. And with the passage of time, they have become completely enamored by the West.

So we have to act now before it’s too late! The media which is even more powerful and accessible than before should certainly be put to good use. For instance we need to have a television or internet channel that should be completely dedicated to programs that show the positive image of Pakistan. Every day someone, somewhere in Pakistan is doing something commendable. So all the good work should definitely be highlighted! Also there should be engaging programs for children that would bring them closer to their own culture and specifically provide them with interesting facts about Pakistan, so that they become knowledgeable and aware of all that they have been blessed with.

Pakistan is OUR country and it is our duty to safeguard it; which is why it is essential that we teach our children to love the motherland no matter what!