After ages of struggle and hardship, the tables finally turned in august 1947 when Pakistan came into origin/appeared on world map. Quaid e Azam raised its flag with the intention of creating an Islamic state, where Muslims as well as minorities would be given all the equal rights to practice their religion freely. He wanted to help all the tyranny stricken people of India and he triumphantly accomplished his goal.

Now almost after seven decades of its creation, I have come across a lot of people who believe that Pakistan should have never been created for many reasons. Some of the listed one’s are that Muslims in sub-continent would have been more successful, or how idealistically big India would have been or how Kashmir issue would have never taken place or how many lives were brutally and horrendously ended just because of partition. They all have different perspectives and ideas but, the fact that Muslims now have a separate identity of their own and that they live under the protected shelter of an Islamic ideological state shouldn’t be forgotten. Muslims in sub-continent before partition were craving and as a result were prostrating day and night in front of Allah Almighty for a separate nation. People from my grandfather’s generation may still be nostalgic about the rich places of India, like TajMahal, Chandni Chowk are still missing those alleys and those lush green valleys of Shimla but they are all equally grateful for Pakistan.

Pakistan since the very of beginning of its creation have been striving hard to help it survive prosperously and to some extend it has been seen fulfilling its task. Immediately after partition Pakistan was hit with a civil strife, either it be flight in face of million refugees, three major wars, a paranoid region of East Pakistan, competition in establishing a nuclear power, Pakistan’s attempt in meddling military parity in Afghanistan and proliferation of muslim terrorist groups. But all these problems never even once made the rulers question the existence of Pakistan as a separate nation. There is no denying in the fact that we have been through thick and thin but we haven’t failed to stand together and help each other in poor circumstances. Either it is the initial problems or the issues of stabilizing a successfully democratic parliamentary system, instead of weakening our faith all these problems have strengthened it even more. It is indeed true that Muslims in sub-continent were dominated by Hindu elites in all walks of life but creation of Pakistan has helped getting out of this slavery. Immediately after partition, Pakistan was hit with a great strife

Pakistan since last few decades have been amidst a pull towards martial law and democracy. It was struggling to decide which system suited it best and not for the last two to three tenures it was seen that democracy is making its mark. Although, there still exist a lot of political instability but we are moving in a positive direction. As we know that a few days back, Nawaz Sharif was removed from the prime ministership on the accusation of corruption, are these accusations true or not? Is another debate but the fact that this step has shown how Pakistan is moving towards more truthfulness rather than corruption is remarkable and phenomenal.

Due to a lot of terrorist and security threats a lot of people had stopped visiting Pakistan. But the lost number is not almost recovered that too was done with a lot of effort given by government as well as private agencies. People have started trusting Pakistan again. What is it if not success? Pakistan constitutes the largest congruous nation, having ideal mountain ranges and resources. We are a geo-strategic country, land locked as well as a country with sea access. There is nothing we as a nation cannot do. We are right now in a foreign debt but with the rising new projects and the steps taken to promote our economic activity, we’ll hopefully soon overcome it. We are fundamentally rich; the only thing we need to firm our steps in the prosperous world is little guidance, with that we’d be touching the heights of success in no time. People often when asked say that Pakistan is far from development and success, well they need to go back and look at what they used to be on 14th august 1947. Do they not see a difference from what it was? To what it is right now? Sure, the process making up this distance was very slow and had been through ups and downs but the difference is there. We are a nation of all those people who died protecting this nation-state, nothing in this world can weaken us until we are Pakistanis. We are made up of the blood of martyrs and fighters, we are nowhere near weakness. We can never be more grateful to those who have lost everything helping us sit where we are right now, under a protected shelter.