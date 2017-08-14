ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged the nation to work for a truly modern, democratic, progressive and liberal Pakistan.

In a message on the 70th Independence Day, Zardari said that freedom and opportunity should be the defining characteristics in the modern Pakistan.

He asked the people to re-dedicate themselves to the twin ideals of democracy and people’s welfare for which Pakistan was created. “Amid celebrations, we should not be unmindful of the threats to the basic values on which our nationhood was founded,” Zardari said.

He said: “Let us also on this day reiterate our total rejection of the attempts by some to turn Pakistan into a theocratic state by proclaiming loudly and clearly that Pakistan was never meant to be nor will be allowed to degenerate into a theocratic state.”

He said that the welfare of the people must always be upper most in our minds adding also “the security of the country will be enhanced, not undermined if the state focused on the welfare of the people.”

“On this occasion, we pay homage to the countless people who sacrificed their lives and endured hardships to make the dream of Pakistan come true. There is a little serpent of doubt that bites the soul; banned militant and extremist organizations have been allowed to resurrect in total disregard of the law and the National Action Plan,” he said.

The former president said: “Our thoughts also go out to those who have laid down their lives and suffered grievously in fighting militancy and for the cause of democracy and rule of law. They all are our national heroes and heroines.”

He added: “The enemy struck again in Quetta ahead of the Independence Day resulting in the martyrdom of our valiant soldiers and civilians. We pay homage to our martyrs by reiterating the pledge to fight the coward enemy to the finish.”