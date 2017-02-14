ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred on Monday in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces at Thoob Sector near Bhimber on the Line of Control (LoC), said ISPR.

The soldiers who embraced Shahadat are Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Bukhsh.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces violated ceasefire in Thoob Sector near Bhimber. However, it said, they were responded effectively and there are reports of Indian casualties as a result.

Earlier, seven Pakistani soldiers were martyred when Indian security forces opened unprovoked firing in the Bhimber district of the LoC on November 14 last year.

On November 24, three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed.

Tension between Pakistan and India heightened last year after killing of Burhan Wani in July last year.

Pakistan believes that Indian is deliberately committing Cease Fire Violation (CFVs) to cover up its atrocities against Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian forces committed at least 317 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary during the past three months in which 19 civilians were killed and 80 others injured.