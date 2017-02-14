ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned Lahore terror attack and said that nation has to forge unity to deal with such terrorism. In a statement issued on Monday, the former president said there is no social and political justification for terrorism. Only a few distorted minds want to make this nation hostage to impose their agenda. Asif Zardari expressed his sorrow over the incident and said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.