KARACHI: Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Station House Officer (SHO) Akhtar Hussain has been suspended due to his alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

According to reports, Akhlaq Ahmed, a citizen, lodged a case against AVCC SHO Akhtar Hussain and his police party in Kalri Police Station for kidnapping and taking ransom. As per Akhlaq Ahmed’s statement the SHO had kidnapped him from his house on December 4, 2016 and demanded 0.3 million rupees as ransom.

Akhlaq further said that he was released after paying 30,000 rupees and his family assured the SHO that the remaining money will be paid in instalments. AVCC high officials took notice of the issue and suspended the SHO.