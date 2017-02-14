QUETTA - The Balochistan High Court yesterday sought clarification from the government and the authorities concerned on the petition of Balochistan National Party (BNP) regarding the forthcoming population and housing census.

As hearing on the petition of Balochistan National Party was resumed, Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langov of Balochistan High Court asked the provincial government, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Interior Ministry, chairman and DG of National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), attorney general of Pakistan, the Balochistan advocate general and other authorities concerned to submit reply to the points raised by the petitioner in his petition on the forthcoming census in the province.

During the hearing, advocates Agha Hassan, Attaullah Langov and Jameel Ramazan appeared before the bench as counsels for BNP and argued that holding transparent census in Balochistan would be impracticable in the presence of Afghan refugees, which could turn the Baloch population into a minority. They prayed to the court to defer census till repatriation of the Afghan refugees to their country.

The court sought explanation from the authorities concerned on the petition and adjourned hearing until March 1.

Despite the concerns expressed by BNP, all major political parties of the province had hailed the sixth countrywide census that has been scheduled to kick off on March 15 under two phases after a prolonged delay of 18 years in the country. The stakeholders had termed it a golden opportunity for Balochistan to gain a copious share in the National Finance Commission (NFC).

In the first phase of the census, 15 districts of Balochistan are to be covered while in the next phase, census is going to be held in 17 districts, says the notification of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.