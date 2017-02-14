WARBURTON-Union Council Chak 575/GB Warburton will be made a model regarding exemplary hygienic and sanitation conditions in Nankana district.

UC Chairman Tariq Salim Marhal stated in a meeting with residents of the area here the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, he pledged to ensure cleanliness of streets and repair to dilapidated roads. He also pledged to rehabilitate wrecked sewerage system in the UC.

He also announced observing the current week as cleanliness week and inaugurated the cleanliness drive by sweeping a road with broom.

A large number of people were inspired from his action and took part in the cleanliness drive.

Later, the UC chairman divided the UC into several small areas and different persons were assigned to cleanliness of their respective area. A committee was also formed which will decide most sanitized and clean area and the winners will be awarded commendatory certificates.