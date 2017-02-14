Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took serious notice of the incident in which the kidney of a laborer was removed after dosing him with intoxicating drugs.

According to a statement, the notice was taken on a news item published in a section of media that a labourer hailing from Sheikhupura came to Islamabad for a job.

He was taken to a local private hospital at Islamabad by two persons and where he was offered a cup of tea which made him unconscious. Then he was operated and one of his kidneys was removed.



Taking notice of the issue, the CJP has called report from DIG, Islamabad within three days.