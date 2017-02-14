Lahore: The Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has said that the blood of martyrs is a debt on us and we are going to eliminate our enemies where ever they are.

In a tweet, he said he just visited the injured in Ganga Ram hospital and deeply touched by high spirits of injured citizens, police officers and jawans.

“Heart bleeds at the loss of precious lives including those of my team members Ahmad Mobin and Zahid Gondal martyred in the line of duty”, Shahbaz tweeted.

He further said the terrorists struck at heart of Pak and they don't know that sons of soil like Mobin and Zahid are prepared to defend it at the cost of their lives. “The blood of martyrs is a debt on us and we are going to come after our enemies wherever they are holed up”, the chief minister said.

He said a flurry of blasts in Quetta and Lahore means that enemy may have been weakened but it is there and we stand united to uproot terror. “Pakistanis pay homage to their Police officers and jawans and my heart goes out to bereaved families”, Shahbaz said.

