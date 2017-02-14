ISLAMABAD - While appreciating operational preparedness and training standards of the Strategic Forces, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday underlined the centrality of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme against specific threat to the country’s security.

The Army Chief stated this during his visit to the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) here he was given a detailed briefing on various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.

According to ISPR, the COAS was received by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil. The ISPR said that COAS underlined the centrality of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme against specific threat to our security. He lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development programmes, which made Pakistan’s defence formidable. He highly appreciated operational preparedness and training standards of the Strategic Forces and particularly expressed satisfaction over the comprehensive security regime of SPD.