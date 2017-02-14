LAYYAH-On the basis of fake documents, eleven fraudsters got appointment letters after their selection as peons in different hospitals of Layyah district, The Nation has learnt.

The Health Department chief executive officer (CEO) has approached the district police officer for registration of a case against the forgers. On the other side, those allegedly received fake appointment orders have moved the court.

In January 2017, 357 peons were appointed by the Health Department. CEO Ameer Abdullah Samtia with the reference of Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah approached DPO Ali Zia to register a case against the forgers.

As per a letter addressed to the DPO says the eleven candidates got fake appointment orders on the basis of fake documents. Applications for 357 posts of peons were advertised in the last month and the appointment letters were issued to the successful candidates. However, the eleven other candidates also got posting orders through fake documents.

The alleged forgers include Tayyab, Zafar Iqbal, Qasim Abbas appointed as ward servant in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Karor Lal Essan; Bilal and Imran in THQ Hospital Choubara; Waqar, Muzammil Hussain, Wazir Hussain and Jabbar Hussain in THQ Hospital Fatehpur; Imran in Rural Health Centre Ladhana and Fiaz Hussain in Nawaz Sharif Hospital.

The CEO said that action would be taken against the eleven forgers as per law. Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali said the alleged forgers had not yet got joining letters.

On the other side, fake appointment letter holders have moved the Lahore High Court and filled a petition against Health Department over cancellation of the appointment order. The High Court has issued notices to the Health Department.

Sources said that various Health Department officers were involved in the scandal, adding that each fake order was issued to the forgers against Rs300,000 to Rs500,000 gratification by the corrupt officials.