ISLAMABAD: Pakistan electronic media regulatory authority (PEMRA) has banned Dr Shahid Masood's show for 30 days.

Masood himself has also been banned along with his show called 'Live with Dr Shahid Masood' that used to air on private channel Bol.

A fine of Rs1 million has also been charged to the channel itself for running such baseless content against Pak Army and the federal ministers for finance and defence.

Pemra lodged complaints against the channel and Dr Shahid Masood in Sindh Council of Complaints but the accused weren't able to say anything in their defence, therefore, the decision to ban the show was made.

According to the complaint submitted to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) by federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, in his show on Jan 24 Dr Masood had made allegations of a defamatory nature about an alleged meeting in Rawalpindi, with the mala fide and ulterior motives of attacking the integrity of the federal minister. Senator Dar claimed that no such meeting had taken place and the allegations were false.

During the initial inquiry by Pemra, it was confirmed that Dr Masood had narrated that Mr Dar and Khawaja Asif had held a meeting with senior military leadership in Rawalpindi.

Channel's management and anchor were given two hearings by the Sindh CoC to clarify their point. “Instead they kept seeking adjournments by the CoC,” a Pemra official said.