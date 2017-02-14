LAHORE: Funeral prayers of 7 policemen killed in the Lahore blast were held at Police Training Center Bedian Road today.

Senior police officers including the Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ahmed Mobin and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Gondal were killed in the incident. Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana attended the funeral prayers.

The Punjab government has announced a day of mourning after a bomb blast killed 13 people, including policemen, and injured 95 at Chairing Cross where a protest by medical store owners was underway.

Traders’ association will keep markets closed today to mourn the deaths.

Hospital officials said that several patients under treatment are in critical condition.

CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif visited the injured in various hospitals. He directed hospital administration to provide the injured with the best treatment.