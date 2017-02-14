LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, following Monday’s terror attack, chaired a security meeting at Corps Headquarters here on Tuesday, said DG ISPR in a statement.

Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps and intelligence agencies briefed him on the last night blast.

COAS said that such incidents can neither lower our national resolve nor can affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism.

He said that terrorists of all hue and colour, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors including from outside will be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to.

“Our gains over the years cannot be reversed,” military's media wing quoted him as saying.

He appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing culprits of last night blast which have resulted in to important apprehensions overnight including few Afghans. He directed to expedite efforts to unearth complete network.

Talking about its linkage to sabotage forthcoming PSL Final match at Lahore, COAS said that Army will extend full support to all concerned authorities for holding the event as scheduled.

Later, COAS also visited bereaved family of deceased DIG Mubeen and offered Fatiha.

Talking to mother of the deceased, COAS said the sacrifice of his brave son and those by the nation would not be wasted.

“We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall,” he added.

He expressed his grief and condolences with other bereaved families of the last night blast. COAS also visited injured at Services Hospital.