KASUR-A girl was raped while another was abducted separately here the other day.

According to the Pattoki Police, a girl was raped over marriage refusal in Mandianwala. The affected girl told the police that the accused Mumtaz alias Amir wanted to marry her. On her refusal, he abducted her from Boneke Morr and took her to his house at Deen Mills where he raped her. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

On the other hand, a school maid was abducted from Dewani Marli area. According to the Kot Radha Kishan Police, Khalid, father of the abducted girl, told the police that his daughter worked at a local school. He alleged that the accused - Ehsan and Irfan - abducted her when she was on the way back home from the school. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Book centres, press owners denied payment

The Government Postgraduate College Principal allegedly denied paying bills of different book centres and printing press owners here.

The owners of Kasur Book Centre, Nayab Printers and Heaven Fresh Flowers told this correspondent that the college principal, with the connivance of college clerks, got printed thousands of students’ cards, papers’ rim, stationery equipment, flaxes and photo copies from their shops. But despite the lapse of a year, they have not been paid their dues, they regretted. Shopkeepers - Haji Majid Ali, Sakhawat Ali and Waseem Akram said that they will be forced to take legal action against the principal if they are not paid their charges.

The correspondent also contacted the principal for her comment but she did not attend the call.