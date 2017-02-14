ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday faced criticism in the Senate for allegedly getting the international moves in the UN to impose a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, vetoed through China.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, who is very vocal against state's policies regarding action against militant groups, questioned the policy of blocking UN move to impose sanctions against the head of a banned militant outfit.

Such “diabolical policies” raise serious questions about our intentions and policies, he said, while taking part in a discussion on the National Action Plan (NAP) on a motion moved by PPP Senator Sehar Kamran.

China had vetoed twice, the two moves, one by India and the other by the US, in the UN, to list Maulana Azhar, accused by India of being the mastermind of several terrorist attacks, as a global designated terrorist.

"Until the state abandons its policy of favouring some militant groups that seek to target countries in the region, and until it curbs hate speech, the fight against militancy will remain elusive," Babar said.

He said that with those policies, it looked that the government had a “soft corner” for some militant groups, which were involved in terrorist activities outside Pakistan.

Babar went on to say that activists challenging state narrative on militancy and national security were “silenced through a vicious hate campaign on social and electronic media.”

"Today hate speech flourishes, while dissent with the state narrative is not only silenced but also punished covertly without recourse to law," he said, adding “this is a new and most disturbing trend”.

The government must come out clean on the priorities it has in the fight against militancy.

"Are we going to fight only those militants who are targeting our citizens or are we also going to fight those too whose target is across our borders?" Babar asked.

At least, two treasury members of the ruling PML-N reprimanded the PPP lawmaker for his remarks as one of them --- Nehal Hashmi said that the senator was using the language of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sitting in the Upper House

MQM Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi taking part in the debate said that the political parties were not being allowed to function freely but banned organisations were being permitted to operate freely.

He said that government failed to re-organise National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and this was also part of the 20-point NAP.

PPP lawmaker Sassui Palijo said that a uniform policy of the federal government regarding action against extremism did not exist.

ANP Senator Shahi Syed remarked that after discriminating between so-called good and bad militant groups, a new trend had emerged with the branding of good and bad MQM.

He said this in a veiled reference to London and Pakistan based groups of MQM.

The senator further added that a “dry-cleaning machine” was working in this connection.

State Minister for Interior Baligur Rehman concluding the debate said that the impression was wrong that perhaps the NAP was not being implemented in its true letter and spirit.

"Because of the proper implementation of the NAP, the law order as well as the economy in the country has improved," he said, adding that the prime minister was himself monitoring the situation.

"The NACTA budget had been increased from around 100 million rupees to 1.86 billion and out of which 1.4 billion had been released," Rehman said.

He said that action had been taken against hate speech and 1,325 cases were registered and 2,465 arrested on charges of hate speech.

Around 100 million unverified SIMs have been blocked.

Similarly, the ICT, Punjab and Sindh have completed 100 per cent mapping of madrassahs and work in KP, Balochistan and FATA was in progress.

"Action had been taken across the board in Karachi against criminals irrespective of party affiliations and it would continue," Rehman said.

"The government has never ignored the NAP and a measurable progress is going on over its every point," he concluded.

Meanwhile , the house today unanimously referred to the joint sitting of the parliament, two private members’ bills, --- one aimed at rehabilitation of unattended orphan children and the other for preventing custodial torture, earlier passed by the Senate but not passed by the National Assembly in the 90-day period.

Both bills were moved by PPP senators; Karim Ahmed Khawaja moved the “Un-attended Orphans (Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016”, while Senator Farhatullah Babar moved the “Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2015”.

The house rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (Amendment of Article 28) --- as 31 votes were polled in favour against the required two-third majority to pass any constitutional amendment.

The bill suggested the promotion of regional languages.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid opposed the bill saying that this would open another Pandora's box as the constitution already covered this aspect of promotion of regional languages.

Senator Javed Abbasi said the constitution gave powers to the provincial assemblies to legislate on regional languages.

The house adopted two resolutions, while expressing profound grief over the demise of famous novelist, playwright as well as short story writer Bano Qudsia, and historian and writer Hameeda Khuhro.

The house adopted another resolution, moved by PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati, demanding the government to appoint a foreign minister on priority basis.