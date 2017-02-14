Lahore - The Punjab Home Department has called an emergency meeting of its big guns following the terrorist attack on The Mall, it has learnt.

The meeting, that was underway till filing of this report, was deliberating on formulating a joint investigation team (JIT) to dig in The Mall terror strike, an official source said.

According to the official, the late-night meeting was discussing the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), and failure of the lawmen to take appropriate action following the terror warning.

Last week, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) put Punjab on terror alert.

In its letter to the home secretary, provincial police officer and Punjab Rangers DG on February 7, the NACTA wrote: “It has emerged that an unidentified (terrorist) group has planned a terrorist attack in Lahore.”

It also issued directives to “keep vital installations, important buildings hospitals and schools under strict vigilance”. The department concerned were also directed to do “extreme vigilance and heightened security measures” to avert any untoward incident.

The home department official blamed this serious damage on protesting people, police, judiciary and the media. “The deputy commissioner has already imposed the Section 144 but demonstrators stand defiant. They (protesters) rally on The Mall, media give them coverage and the court let them walk free in case of any action against demonstrators,” he said.

The official questioned as to why the lawmen failed to implement a DC-imposed section 144 and LHC orders of banning an activity like protest on The Mall. He said the management alone could not “succeed in handling such a situation”.

He made an appeal for forging unity to win the war on terror. A federal interior ministry official said on anonymity that the provincial government and the law enforcers were warned about the terror attack but to no avail.