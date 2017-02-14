LAHORE - Sudheendra Kulkarni, head of a leading Indian think tank, has presented a three-point formula to re-start the stalled peace dialogue between India and Pakistan.

He was speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Pak-India Relations and the Way Forward” organised by Pakistan Forum here at a local hotel.

A good number of diplomats, retired military officers, journalists, intellectuals, educationists and civil society activists were in attendance.

Kulkarni, who is chairman of Observer Research Foundation of India, traced the history of Pak-India animosity since creation of the two countries and came up with three-point formula to restart the peace process.

Point 1:

Kulkarni viewed that since Kashmir was the stumbling block in the way of peace process between the two countries, India should have no hesitation in accepting it a core dispute which could only be resolved by addressing the concerns of both India and Pakistan and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. India must stop oppression in its part of the Kashmir which had brought a bad name to it. He questioned how could Kashmir be its “Atoot aung” when it was in pain and agony.

He said the dialogue should be unconditional and must continue even if there is some interruption due to any reason or incident. Selective dialogue will not work, he said.

Point 2:

He suggested that both countries should assure each other that they are not a threat to each other: India does not pose a threat to Pakistan’s unity and stability and vice versa. The dialogue should be held while recognising that unity and stability of both countries is inviolable. India must accept that Balochistan is integral part of Pakistan. Likewise, India should not use Indus Water Treaty to create fear in Pakistan.

Point 3:

Kulkarni believed there was a promising development on the face of South Asia in the form of CPEC. India, Pakistan and China should establish a trilateral mechanism to benefit from this trade route. The Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar (BCIM) corridor linking southern China with these countries should be connected with the CPEC which is an opportunity to think big.

Pakistan is the next power house in South Asia and India will regret if it did not grab this opportunity. Pakistan is a new area of hope and growth in the global context when US is not hopeful and Europe is declining.

Mujeebur Rehman Shahmi moderated the question-answer session. Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan, former Pakistan High Commissioner in India, Shahid Malik, former Interior Secretary Tasnim Noorani, former Punjab Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Khalid Maqbool, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Anis Bajwa, PTI leader Walid Iqbal, Imtiaz Alam, Syed Yawar Ali, civil society activist, Abdullah Malik, Col (Retd) Ikramullah and Salman Ghani took part in the dialogue which followed Kulkarni’s speech.

Answering different questions, he said a new atmosphere of peace was emerging in Pakistan after significant success achieved in the fight against terrorism. But he disagreed with a questioner that Moodi won the 2014 elections due his anti-Pakistan stance.

This could be one only of the factors, he said, adding, that even in the next elections this factor was not going to play a key role in the victory of any political party in India.

According to him, the main factor in BJP’s rise was that people wanted an alternate to the Congress party.

He said that Pakistan and India could change the world order established by the big powers of Europe and America. “Let’s change “The Two-Nation Theory” into Pak-India Two-Nation Theory”, he remarked while replying to a question.

He said that there should be a broad all-party consensus in India over the dialogue process.

“This is something badly lacking in India. It has been a practice in India that the two parties, the Congress and the BJP, would disown the progress made on the peace process through interlocutors. This should not have been the case. There should be consistency in the dialogue. Biggest responsibility is on India. It should show magnanimity. There is now talk of SAARC minus Pakistan in India.

The advent of BJP in power has emboldened the anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan forces in India. But on the other hand, even serving Indian soldiers are not happy the way the Indian government is dealing with the Kashmir issue, he stated.”

In his opening address, Chairman Pakistan Forum and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri said that war was not an option to resolve disputes as the two countries had fought nine wars and dealt with near war-like situations without any success.

We should not remain prisoners of the past, he added.