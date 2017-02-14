LAHORE - The trade bodies on Monday announced to shut their markets, shops and all business centres to mourn the deaths of Mall Road blast.

The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has called for a total strike in the city, which the other trade bodies have also supported, said APAT General Secretary Naeem Mir, adding that they would keep their shops and markets closed all day-long.

While condemning the blast, he said the terror attack in the provincial capital and in front of Punjab Assembly Hall is a failure of the security agencies and an eye opener for those who are sitting at the helm of affairs.

Shopkeepers said all major shopping centres and business markets would remain closed to show solidarity with the martyrs of the blast. Mir said that due to series of terrorist blasts in the country, traders have suffered loss of billions of rupees as main business centres had to remain closed for a long period of time.

It is to be noted that routine life was also affected on Monday following the blast as shops and markets were closed on The Mall and its adjacent markets including Hall Road, Bidden Road, Anarkali and Panorama Centre etc.

Meanwhile, the leading bodies of industrialists and traders in the city, including the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Chambers of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Saarc Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Flour Mills Association, APTMA, PRGMEA, APBF and PHMA have also condemned the bomb blast.

APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi condemned the terrorist attack and asked the government to take a strict stand to eliminate terrorism, as loss of precious innocent lives was intolerable.

He termed the terrorist attack as an ugly attempt to destabilise the country aimed at creating an impression of unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

LCCI former vice president Kashif Anwar urged the government to cope with law and order related incidents with iron hands that have jolted the very basis of the country and any further delay in taking a strong stand against terrorists would cause undue damage to the country.

He said that security forces and government were already putting in their best efforts to weed out the menace of terrorism but all political parties should also join hands and play their role in this regard, he added.

PIAF President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that special measures are needed to cope with deteriorating law and order situation, as anti-social elements are hell-bent on destabilising Pakistan for their ulterior motives. He termed the tragedy a failure of the security agencies and said the government should find out the root-causes of all such incidents.