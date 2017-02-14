LAHORE - The wailing families of the two valiant police officers, Deputy Inspector General of Police Capt (r) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police Zahid Akram Gondal would have to wait till Tuesday morning before they could catch a glimpse of their heroes. It has been decided to deposit their bodies in the dead house of the hospital for certain reasons.

These bodies would be removed from the dead house around 9:30am and taken to their residences. Capt Mubeen’s body would be taken to Cantonment near police station while Zahid Gondal’s body would be brought to House No 124/20 Safari Villas, Behria Town, after which they would be shifted to Police Lines near Lahore Radio Station. Their funeral prayers are expected to be offered at 11am.

Zahid Gondal’s dead body would be taken to his native Sanda village in Mandi Bahauddin where he would be buried in the presence of his family members, relative and friends

No formal announcement of funeral prayers has been made for security reasons since it is feared terrorists may attempt to strike the participants of the rituals.

Amna, the wife of Capt Mubeen has taken the martyrdom of her husband with great courage though she was shaken with grief on receiving the news. Mubeen had three daughters and a son who could be seen as completely devastated by the sad and tragic demise of their father. Mubeen has one sister who is the wife of a retired army major. She is a teacher in Bacon House School in Faisalabad.

No reporter or camera crew was allowed to get anywhere near Capt Mubeen’s residence where a heavy police squad had been deployed. His colleagues and batch mates along with their families reached his residence to console his wife and children who were in sobs and cries.

Zahid Gondal has left two daughters aged 10 and 5. His wife had hysterics after receiving the news of her husband’s death and was not allowing anyone to enter her house. She even removed the police squad away from her residence, shouting at full-throated voice.

Shahzad Gondal, the bother of Zahid Gondal, a resident of Falcon Colony, was also totally shattered. Zahid Gondal’s cook and personal driver were the only two persons seen near the house.

Gondal was planning to settle in Lahore. His mother didn’t know he was dead. A cousin of SSP Zahid Gondal tweeted after the attack that he had rented a house in Bahria Town and was planning to settle down in Lahore. His mother had no knowledge that her son was no more.

"Recently, he rented a house in Bahria Town and was planning to settle down in Lahore. His mom still doesn't know he's no more."

In another tweet, a friend said his mother talked to Gondal's mother and she was saying that Zahid being mentioned on TV might be someone else.

Another tweet said, "Mom just talked to his mother. She was saying Zahid being mentioned on TV might be someone else."