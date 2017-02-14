KASUR-The family of a minor boy died at DHQ Hospital here tortured the staff and broke windowpanes, blaming the doctors for the death of their loved one.

According to police, 10-year-old Zubair, resident of Noorpur locality and son of Amjad, was admitted to children ward of the DHQ Hospital.

The boy, however, died while being treated at the ward which enraged the heirs. They tortured the hospital staff including Dr Urooj Aslam, Nurse Shehnaz Bibi and security guard. They also ransacked the hospital equipment and broke windowpanes on the hospital premises in protest. On information, the police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.