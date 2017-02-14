A provincial minister said Tuesday more than one attacker was involved in the suicide blast that killed at least 15 people and more dozens on Lahore’s Mall Road.

Rana Sanaullah, the Punjab law minister, said CCTV footage had revealed two men, aged 20-35, walking towards the blast site. “The younger individual may have been the suicide bomber,” he added.

The law minister said the attackers wanted to target the police. He added that Traffic DIG and SSP Operations were posted on one side of the Mall Road while the protesters were on the other side.

As many as 15 people, including six police died and over 80 wounded on Monday when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up at a protest in Lahore, shattering the growing sense of security of a teeming city of over 10 million.

Hundreds of people - mainly chemists and pharmacists – had gathered at Faisal Chowk on The Mall to stage a protest against Punjab government’s plans to further regulate the medical sector.

Lahore’s chief traffic officer (DIG) Syed Ahmed Mobeen and newly-appointed SSP (Operations) Zahid Akram Gondal died on the spot in the attack that came shortly after sunset.

A traffic policeman, two officers of the elite police force and an officer of the Dolphin Squad also lost their lives in the terror attack.

Bomb Disposal Squad officials said at least six to eight kilogramme explosives including ball-bearings were used in the bombing.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windowpanes of several nearby buildings in city’s downtown. Some police mobiles and vehicles of local news channels caught fire shortly after the blast that was heard at least one kilometre away from the site.

The CCTV footage, aired on local news channels, showed fire flames with powerful sound of the blast immediately after the bomber walked close to the police officers and then blew up his vest. The video also showed pieces of human bodies flying in the air.

A spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group also warned the Lahore attack was the start of a new campaign against government departments. "You are on our target across the country," it added in a statement.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar had also claimed responsibility for an Easter Day bombing in Lahore last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

Authorities sealed off the Mall soon after the blast. All shopping malls and markets were also closed down. The blast triggered traffic mess in the downtown as people left their workplaces in panic. The blast site is considered as the high-security zone in the city.

Announcements were made on local radio stations and TV channels and people were requested to reach Mayo hospital and Sir Ganga Ram hospital to donate blood to the victims.

The counter terror operatives and forensic experts were seen collecting evidences from the site of the blast. Police investigators said they also collected body parts of the 20-year-old alleged suicide bomber from the scene in addition to his fingerprints.

Security in Pakistan has vastly improved in recent years but militant groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State still pose a threat and have carried out mass attacks.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the attacks will not weaken Pakistan's resolve in fight against militancy.

"We have fought this fight against the terrorists among us, and will continue to fight it until we liberate our people of this cancer, and avenge those who have laid down their lives for us," he said in a statement.