Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to lodge protest against unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), which resulted in the deaths of three Pakistani soldiers.

Islamabad deplored the increasing Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, especially in the last two months.

This belligerent attitude of Indian occupation forces is a serious threat to the regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, said the statement.

Foreign Office asked the Indian deputy high commissioner to convey to his government that it must stop the provocative firing and observe the ceasefire.

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Monday in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces at Thoob Sector near Bhimber on the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Tension between Pakistan and India heightened last year after killing of Burhan Wani in July last year.

According to Pakistan Army, Indian forces committed at least 317 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary during the past three months in which 19 civilians were killed and 80 others injured.