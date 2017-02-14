LAHORE - Mainstream political, religio-political and religious parties have condemned suicide attack on rally of chemists on The Mall yesterday. The unfortunate incident took lives of at least 14 people including DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mubeen, besides injuring more than 80.

Leaders of opposition parties have expressed sympathies with victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured. Terming the incident failure of the government, they said that such incident would not happen if National Action Plan would have been implemented in letter and spirit.

Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned blast in Lahore and instructed party leaders and office-bearers to reach hospitals and donate blood to help injured. He said that terrorism could only be eliminated by eradicating terror nurseries. Innocent people were targeted in this terror activity and two senior police officers DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen and SSP Zahid Gondal were martyred. He said that PPP and its leadership were with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He also prayed for early recovery of injured.

PML-Q President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives. They conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families of martyred police officers and innocent citizens. They also prayed for early recovery of injured.

Condemning the incident, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the departed souls and for the early recovery of the injured. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families. JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch also condoled the deaths of those killed in the suicide blast.

Secretary Information PTI Syed Samsam Bokhari said that suicide attack was a question mark on the performance of Punjab government. He said that no arrangements were made to avoid the tragic incident despite terrorist threats. He said that the nation would fail the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided by implementing National Action Plan. He stressed the need of unity to fight against handful of terrorists. He urged indiscriminate action against terrorists and their facilitators.

Ameer Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Senator Prof Sajid Mir said that terrorists were weak now but not eliminated. He stressed the need of unity to fight terrorists with full force. He urged the government to take effective measures for protecting life and property of common man.

Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Afzal Qadri said that the incident was failure of the government. They suggested action against terrorists and their facilitators to root out the menace from the country.