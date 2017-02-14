SIALKOT/DG KHAN/GUJRANWALA/SADIQABAD-HAFIZABAD/MUZAFFARGARH/-BAHAWALPUR/ KHANEWAL-The chemists and druggists across Punjab observed shutdown against the (Amended) Drugs Act 2017, causing difficulties for the patients who remained deprived of medicines, even that of the lifesaving.

The medical stores owners, wholesale dealers and those dealing in herbal and homoeopathic medicines, kept their businesses closed and joined the chemists on roads, protesting against the Punjab government in unison.

In Sialkot, the druggists and chemists observed shutdown in the district here on Monday.

They also took out rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur to lodge protest against the (Amended) Drugs Act 2017. They staged sit-ins there. They were carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans against the Punjab government.

All the medical stored remained closed as part of the strike to press the government withdraw the amendments to the Drugs Act 1976.

Due to the strike, patients and their attendants suffered great ordeal in getting medicines.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, the owners of medical stores and traders dealing in wholesale medicine business observed shutdown across the district against Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 on Monday.

Call for the strike was given by the Punjab Druggist and Chemist Association. They took rallies and staged sit-ins in various cities of district to press the government withdraw what “they called the draconian law.” They announce that the strike would continue till withdrawal of the ‘illegal ordinance.’

In various town and cities of district allopathic along with herbal medicine store owners and wholesalers observed shutdown against new amendments to Drugs Act 1976.

President Druggist and Chemist Association DG Khan, Sheikh Naqeeb Ahmed said that they are not against the new policy of the Punjab government regarding spurious drugs. “Our protest is against the enforcement of new Punjab Drug policy under amendments to Drugs Act 1976 that will deprive thousands of people of their livelihood,”

He said that today, more than 250 owners of medical stores shut downed their shops in Taunsa, Shahdan Lund, Shah Saddar Din, Peer Adil, Kot Chutta and Chotti Zareen. Similarly, 133 medical storekeepers observed strike in DG Khan City and staged a protest against the health authorities.

On the other side, visitors including patients to Teaching Hospital DG Khan and various private hospitals faced great troubles due to the strike by the chemists.

Medical Superintendent Teaching Hospital Dr Atiqur Reman talking to The Nation said that the emergency of hospital is functional because all required medicines are available in Emergency Ward and Trauma Centre. However, the some outdoor and indoor patients do face difficulties in getting medicines which are not available in the hospital, he added.

In Gujranwala, on the call of Punjab Chemists and Druggists Association, medical stores owners observed shutdown across the district, causing severe problems for the citizens.

On the other hand, the citizens flayed the medical stores owners for closing their stores, which left their patients without medicines, even those admitted to hospitals. Earlier, a protest was held under pharmaceutical association in which hundreds of medical store owners participated. The protesters chanted slogans against the Punjab government over the proposed amended Drug Act 2017, demanding the government withdraw the bill.

In Muzaffargarh, hundreds of drug dealers, medical stores’ owners and distributors of allopathic, herbal, homeopathic medicines took out a protest rally against the proposed amendments to Drug Act 1976.

They staged a sit-in at Chowk Khehuri under the leadership of Syed Ameer Hussain Shah, Muhammad Aslam Khanzada, District Chairman Wazir Ahmed Khan, Sh Niaz Ahmed Hakeem Muhammad Arfan, Mansoor Saddiqui and Khalil Ahmed Butta.

They also staged protests in different part of the city, sparking massive traffic jams on almost all small and big roads, which caused hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the associations of drug stores owners and distributors observed shutdown to vent of their anger against the proposed amendments to the Drugs Act. They threatened if the provincial government passes the proposed amended laws, they would be constrained to go on strike for an indefinite period.

In Bahawalpur, the Chemist and Druggists Association observed shutdown against the proposed amendments to Drugs Act, causing severe problems for the common man, especially the patients.

The medical store owners and workers staged a protest in front of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. They blocked Circular Road, staging a sit-in. Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar joined the protesters to express solidarity with them.

On the occasion, Dr Wasim Akhtar said that the government has presented and passed the amended bill in hurry.

Chemist Association District President Ch Shahid Hassan said that under the guise of eliminating fake medicines, the Punjab government is bringing changes to the drug act, which, he said, is tantamount to financial murder of the chemists.

He said that issuance of drug licences and renewal has been stopped and now it will only be issued or renewed from Lahore, in case of qualified person’s absence instant FIR and prison sentence of 30 days to 5 years with fine of Rs0.5 to Rs one million.

He further said that this amendment bill is an attempt to unemployed people connected with the business of medicines.

In Khanewal, all medical stores, homeopathic medicine and herbal medicine stores remained close due to strike observed on the call of Punjab Chemists and Druggists Association. The medicine stores owners staged a protest at Sanglanwala Chowk to voice their concerns against the proposed amendment to the Drugs Act.

Addressing the protesters, Chemists and Druggists Association Khanewal President Muhammad Tahir, general secretary Ajmal Abbas and other leaders demanded the Punjab government to implement the Drugs Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012 in letter and spirit, saying that amendments to the act would destroy the pharmaceutical business and lead to widespread unemployment. They pledged to continue the strike across the province until the government accept their demands. Medical stores in Kabirwala, Jahanian and Mian Channu tehsils also remained close due to the strike.

Patients also suffered difficulties due to the strike and in some areas even lifesaving drugs were not availability.

In Hafizabad, owners of medical stores almost across the district observed strike in protest against the proposed Drug Act. The protesters led by Chemists and Druggists Association District president Azhar Qayyum Cheema and other office-bearers staged a sit-in near Fawara Chowk. They said that they would continue strike till acceptance of their demands.

On the other hand, the strike caused multiple problems for the patients and the common man.

In Sadiqabad, Chemist and Drug Association (CDA) called an urgent meeting in connection with amendments to the drug rules made by the government.

At the meeting, CDA tehsil president Haji Hamid Ali, general secretary Mehmood Ahmed and other office-bearers rejected the amendment to the drug rules, terming it a cruel act. “In fact, the government has hatched a conspiracy to close all the medical stores across Punjab,” they claimed. They declared to continue strike for an indefinite period until the government accept their demands.