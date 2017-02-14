ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday strongly condemning the Charing Cross blast and vowed to continue fighting terrorism till liberating people of this cancer.

"Today, tragedy has struck Lahore. Alongside innocent civilians, we have lost two of our own brave police officers Captain Mubeen and Zahid Gondal. They were good men who died serving and protecting the people of this great country".

"They will be vindicated in our constant struggle for peace and security, and honored as martyrs, the bravest and finest of men who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their people," the prime minister said in his statement issued by the PM's Media Office here after the Lahore blast.

"Terrorism isn't a novelty for us. Our story has been one of constant struggle against its grasp, and a fight for the soul of Pakistan," he said.

He stated, "We have fought this fight against the terrorists among us, and will continue to fight it until we liberate our people of this cancer, and avenge those who have laid down their lives for us."

"This is not only a responsibility of this administration, but also a solemn pledge to the people of this country. We will not stop until we can call ourselves a free and secure people; that is a promise," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while condemning the terrorist act on Monday expressed his grief for loss of innocent lives, said ISPR.

According to ISPR, the COAS instructed local army commander and intelligence agencies to provide all necessary assistance to civil administration in evacuation of injured to hospitals and also to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside Punjab Assembly, announcing one-day mourning in the province.

The national flag will remain half mast on government buildings on this occasion.

“We equally share the grief of the bereaved families of the martyrs and the entire nation is standing with them in this hour of distress,” the CM said in a message.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Traffic Officer DIG Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other persons, the CM said that such cowardly acts are highly condemnable.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the blast victims. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to injured persons.

The chief minister has also sought a report from inspector general police and directed him to immediately arrest responsible of this tragic incident.

“The brutal beasts, snatching innocent human lives, will not escape deterrent punishment,” the CM was quoted by a handout as saying yesterday.

He added that the sacrifices of brave officers of Punjab police, martyred while performing their duties, will not go to waste. He said that brutal elements targeting innocent people deserve no leniency.

“These criminal elements are a burden on the land of Pakistan,” the CM stated while terming the Monday’s attack ‘worst incident of terrorism’.

Shehbaz assured that the terrorists and their facilitators will meet their fate.