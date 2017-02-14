ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming 13th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to be held in Islamabad on March 1, 2017.

Senior officials and ministers of the member countries of the council will meet from February 26 to 28 in Islamabad.

The prime minister was briefed on the agenda, likely outcomes, and the arrangements made for the summit, so far.

The prime minister was briefed that Islamabad Declaration of the summit will focus on the theme “Connectivity for regional prosperity”. The briefing further elaborated that the 13th summit of the council is also expected to decide the ECO’s Vision 2025; including the core principles of development, sustainability, regional integration and achieving a conducive environment for people of the region to realise their potential.

The areas identified for cooperation for the summit include trade, transport and connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth and productivity, social welfare and environment.

Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Prime Ministers Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan will represent their countries at the ECO summit.

The prime minister directed ensuring all necessary formalities and arrangements for the visiting delegations.

GOVT FOCUSSING ON SINDH DEVELOPMENT: NAWAZ

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his government is focusing on development of the people of Sindh and major development projects including Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and several priority projects in the field of energy are a gift for the people of Sindh.

The prime minister stated this, while speaking to party Member National Assembly from NA-238, Thatta, Sindh Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi who called on him at the PM House along with a delegation on Monday.

Premier Nawaz Sharif said that his government was particularly focusing on transport projects for the people of Karachi including Green Line Mass Transit project, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Lyari Expressway as Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan. The PM advised the delegation to work diligently for social uplift of the people of Sindh as people living in rural areas needed special attention.

Sharif accepted invitation to visit Thatta and addressing a public gathering.

The delegation comprised Sindh MPA Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Ex-MNA Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sheerazi and Thatta District Chairman Haji Hanif.