SARGODHA-The police claimed to have captured 120 kg of hashish here at Bhera Interchange on Motorway here on Monday.

According to police, a police team led by Bhalwal DSP Muhammad Usman, comprising Bhera Police SHO Muhammad Tariq, Miani Police SHO Fiaz Ahmed, Phularwan Police SHO Shehzad Faiz and interchanges barriers head ASI Tariq Mehmood along with other police officials during snap-checking at Motorway Bhera Interchange intercepted a land cruiser bearing registration number RY-513. Upon search, the police recovered 120 kg of charas from the vehicle, hidden in a tactful manner.

Police arrested an accused identified as Abaidur Rehman, son of Khial Baz, resident of Peshawar and a lady Rabia, said to be his wife. The police have registered a case against the culprits and started further investigation.