LAHORE - The police and the Special Branch are not properly equipped to avert terrorist activities in the country, says a senior retired police officer who doesn’t want to be named.

“It’s a failure of both the government and police. The allegation that the National Action Plan has not been enforced in Punjab as vigorously as it should have been carries a lot of weight”, he said regarding The Mall blast.

He said that the situation would have been much better if the police and the Special Branch had been modernised.

In his opinion the casualties could have been averted if the police officials had held talks with the protesters in buildings like WAPDA House, Alfalah Building, Civil Lines Police Station.

Talks on The Mall Road was a wrong decision, he remarked.

In his opinion terrorism could not be uprooted easily.

He substantiated his argument with Sri Lanka’s example which took a couple of decades to control the menace.

The former police officer said that Pakistan was facing terrorism because of the hostile attitude of India and Afghanistan, he stated.

Sectarian parties were also an important factor in the prevailing situation, he said.

According to him, no government could dare take on sectarian organisations because of the likely fallout of such a step. If the government launched an operation against the sectarian organisations it would have to face tremendous resistance, he said.