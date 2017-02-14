BHALWAL-The private educational institutions here are not only extorting money in the shape of hyperbolic fees and fines, but also causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by evading taxes.

Sources said that several educational institutions are not affiliated with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Sargodha. They charge heavy fees to the students of matriculation and intermediate but send their examination forms through other affiliated and registered colleges and schools putting the extra burden on the parents.

A large number of educational institutions have established more than one campuses in the city and the adjacent areas while their affiliation and registration is limited to one campus only.

For opening a new private educational institution, the required credentials are five-year rental contract with the owner of school/college building on judicial stamp paper of Rs100, copy of registered deed of the building, hygienic certificate from EDO health, building fitness certificate from the government approved contractor, details of school expenditures, number of teachers and their salary, class wise fee structure of the institutions and student enrolment. The schools owners are under law bound to fix minimum salary of every teacher to the tune of Rs7,000 per month, least of all, foolproof security arrangements,and security certificate from the police. But mostly such indispensable requirements are ignored by the owners to earn more and expense less. The lists of the affiliated colleges and schools and their rules and regulations can be obtained from the education authority.

Renters of the private educational institution, boutique, beauty parlour, hospital, clinic or maternity home inter alia are liable to discharge their withholding liabilities but private colleges and schools despite exorbitant amounts of rents, are evading tax obligations making forged rent deeds of the lesser amounts to exclude themselves from the withholding tax threshold causing huge loss to the government. Original rent deeds are concealed from Tax Department by renters to save their skin from withholding tax liability.

The sources said that these original rent deeds can also be obtained from the relevant education registering authority to corroborate the deeds submitted before the tax office for verification. Moreover, location and area of the school or college can also be considered for the purpose of estimated rent determination.

Section 155 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001 states that every prescribed person making a payment in full or part (including a payment by way of advance) to any person on account of immovable property and amounts of services relating to such property shall deduct tax from the gross amount of rent at the prescribed rates. Basic exemption under section 155 is Rs200,000 on gross amount of rent.

When contacted, the owners and heads of various schools and colleges refused to comment on the issue.