LAHORE - All the educational institutions in the provincial metropolis will remain open, the government announced yesterday, amid a different announcement by private schools’ management.

In a notification, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sameer Ahmad Syed announced one-day mourning across the province to express solidarity with the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast that left at least 16 people dead and over 80 injured.

On the other hand, the All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) announced that all the private schools will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of Monday’s suicide strike.

Kashif Mirza, the APPSA president, announced the decision after the terrible tragedy. “We express solidarity with the victims of the bombing at Mall Road in Lahore,” Mirza said in press release. “Our schools will remain closed across Pakistan and all papers have been cancelled,” he added.