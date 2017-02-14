President Mamnoon Hussain says operation Zarb-e-Azb and other counter-terrorism activities will continue till the complete eradication of terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was addressing prize distribution ceremony of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Islamabad today.

The President said sacrifices of security forces personnel and civilians in war against terrorism will not go waste.

Referring to yesterday's terrorism incident in Lahore, he said such cowardly incidents cannot deter our resolve to root out terrorism as the whole nation is united against this menace.