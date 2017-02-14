The brutally tortured student from Larkana's Cadet College, Muhammad Ahmed, has left for his treatment in US along with his father today.

The Sindh government has released Rs50 million for their travel and his treatment.

His treatment will begin from tomorrow as told by sources.

Ahmed was physically and mentally affected after being tortured reportedly by a teacher. He broke sensitive bones in his neck as he was strangulated. Moreover, the boy also lost his speech and suffered a paralysis attack.

Doctors had suggested Ahmed be treated in the United States, but due to financial constraints he could not be taken immediately.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the issue, promising to bear all the medical expenses. He had also directed Ahmed be taken abroad if need be.