SIALKOT-Senior diplomats belonging to 27 European, Latin American, African, Middle East, South Asian and Central Asian countries, showed very keen interest in the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments and leather goods.

They witnessed manufacturing and production process of export quality goods during their visit to several leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security here on Monday.

The foreign diplomats also witnessed craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans and praised the international standards being followed in the manufacturing of different goods.

The Foreign diplomats were of the view that there is no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters are producing world-class export products, saying that the exporters have a great potential to explore and capture international markets through export of traditional and non-traditional products.

They discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot business community. The foreign diplomats highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot. They also appreciated the Sialkot exporters for establishing several mega projects including Sialkot international airport, Sialkot Dry Port Trust, Sialkot Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Sports Industries Development Centre and now even their own private airline on self-help basis.

The foreign diplomats were of the view that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example of self-help, advising the others to replicate the example.

While talking to several leading exporters at their factories, the senior foreign diplomats also stressed the need for making efforts to develop business-to-business contacts between Sialkot-Pakistan and their respective countries for the establishment of strong mutual trade relations.

Flanked by the senior officials of Pakistan Foreign Service Academy Islamabad, the visiting foreign diplomats also pledged to promote “soft image” of Pakistan in their respective countries.

The foreign diplomats said that the world should focus on broadening the scope of mutual cooperation by extending it to the areas of trade, investment, and energy and infrastructure development with Pakistan.

On the occasion, the exporters briefed the visitors on the achievements, targets, future goals and measures for socioeconomic and human development on self-help.

They informed the foreign diplomats that there is a huge scope for joint ventures and business cooperation between their respective countries and Sialkot-Pakistan based companies, especially in the field of Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products and Information Technology.

The exporters said that there is a dire need for strong linkages between private sectors of their respective countries with Pakistan for enhancing bilateral trade.

“Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialized products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world. We produce Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Leather Products, and Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware and Table ware, Hollow Ware, Hunting Knives, Table Cutlery/Flatware, and Military Uniform Badges,” the exporters pointed out, adding that the city is earning $2 billion annually, strengthening not only national economy but local as well.

The senior foreign diplomats included: Mr Mahboub Shah Ahmadi(Afghanistan), Mr Serxho Matraku (Albania), Mr Babak Ahmadov (Azerbaijan), Mr Yury Simakov (Belarus), Mr Victor Hugo (Brazil), Mr Richard Abbo Hamadou (Cameroon), Mr Bonifacio Abaha Ndong Ndene, Mrs Petronila Ngui Edjang Mangue (Equatorial Guinea), Mr Benyamin Yahaya Tanku, Mr Iddrisu Yakubu (Ghana), Mr Lulzim(Kosovo), Ms Vonekham Songkhamvongsa (Lao), Mr Richards Henkels (Latvia), Mr Khotso Mabaso, Mr Mthimkhulu Mafaesa (Lesotho), Mr Salah Eddin AS Rahie (Libya), Ms Joan Tally (Liberia), Ms Khadejath Nizwee (Maldives), Mr Achach Abdellah (Morocco), Mr Lakshuman Khanal (Nepal), Ms Nina Kralj (Slovenia), Mr Gugulethu Gingqu (South Africa), Mr Christy Ruban (Sri Lanka), Mr Joseph Kapinga (Tanzania), Mr Nurymyrat Agamyradovich Rozyjumaev (Turkmenistan), Mr Nguyen Van Dung (Vietnam) and Mr TEM Mutseyekwa (Zimbabwe).

Foolproof security measures were taken by the police and the district administration also remained alert.