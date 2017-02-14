PESHAWAR - Three personnel of Frontier Corps martyred in a blast of improvised explosive device in South Waziristan Agency.

Official sources said the Frontier Corps (FC) men were on routine patrol on Sunday night at Toikhula area of the agency, when an explosive device planted by Taliban militants exploded near their vehicle. Resultantly, there FC soldiers embraced Shahadat while the vehicle was also destroyed. The dead bodies were rushed to the nearby combined military hospital (CMH). Security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation in the area.

"Three FC soldiers were martyred in a bomb blast during a patrol in South Waziristan," a senior security official told AFP, adding that the bomb had been detonated remotely.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra strongly condemned the bomb blast. They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed for eternal peace of their departed souls.

The attack came a day after Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to the agency, where he spent a busy day and met soldiers.

TTP CLAIMS SWA,

KARACHI ATTACKS

INP adds: The outlawed TTP on Monday claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on FC men in South Waziristan that killed three personnel and the murder of an assistant cameraman of Samaa TV.

TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani in a statement said, “The media is not impartial and we’ve issued several warnings to them.”

An assistant cameraman of Samaa TV was killed when a DSNG van of the channel came under attack in Karachi on Sunday night.

Reacting to the incident, military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said killing of the assistant cameraman was a sad incident. “Share the grief of media, Samaa and Taimoor’s family,” DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

THREE ELDERS SHOT

DEAD IN ORAKZAI

Staff Reporter adds: Three tribal elders were killed and another sustained injuries after unidentified armed men fired on their vehicle from nearby mountains in Orakzai Agency.

According to details, the tribal elders after taking part in a local jirga were coming back in a pick-up van. The elders came under the attack as they reached Surbaghal village. Resultantly, three elders identified as Wakeel Khan, Mohamamd Afzal and Mohammad Javid died on the spot, while Saqib sustained multiple wounds in the attack, and was taken into district headquarters hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

Officials of the political administration confirmed the incident. Political Agent Mohammad Iqbal assured that the killers would be arrested soon.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area after the attack and launched a search operation, however, no arrest was made till filing of the report.

A week ago, three tribesmen had been killed and three more were injured in the same area in a similar incident. Sources said in both the cases, those who have been killed had no old enmity.