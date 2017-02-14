LAHORE - As many as 14 people including six police died and over 80 wounded yesterday when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up at a protest in Lahore, shattering the growing sense of security of a teeming city of over 10 million.

Hundreds of people - mainly chemists and pharmacists – had gathered at the Faisal Chowk on The Mall to stage a protest against Punjab government’s plans to further regulate the medical sector.

The ‘Taliban’ bomber apparently targeted some high police officials who were negotiating with the protesters to get the major city artery unblocked.

Lahore’s chief traffic officer (DIG) Syed Ahmed Mobeen and newly-appointed SSP (Operations) Zahid Akram Gondal died on the spot in the attack that came shortly after sunset. A traffic policeman, two officers of the elite police force and an officer of the Dolphin Squad also lost their lives in the terror attack.

At least 58 persons were admitted to different public hospitals with multiple injuries, and hospital sources said the death toll could swell as several victims were battling for life. Some members of media crews covering the event were also among the injured.

A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation, the charity that runs ambulances to help victims of accidents and disasters, said that the condition of five of the injured was serious.

“At least 13 people have died and 58 others injured in the blast. The wounded were shifted to the main hospitals of the city. Five of them were in serious condition,” said Muhammad Younis Bhatti.

The protest rally was taking place in front of the Punjab Assembly building over amendments to drug sale laws.

The bomber sneaked into the protesters and reached close to a group of officers when they were about to end their negotiations with the protesters at around 6:10pm.

“The bodyguard of the DIG (Syed Ahmed Mobeen) tried to stop the bomber but he blew himself up,” Punjab police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera told the media after the attack.

People ran for safety as the bomb went off but many of them returned soon to help shift the injured to hospitals, despite the fears of a second explosion. Police was quick to take control of the situation, making the rescue activities relatively easy in an otherwise heavily crowded area.

Blast intensity

Bomb disposal squad officials said at least six to eight kilogram explosives including ball-bearings were used in the bombing.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windowpanes of several nearby buildings in city’s downtown. Some police mobiles and vehicles of local news channels caught fire shortly after the blast that was heard at least one kilometer away from the site.

The CCTV footage, aired on local news channels, showed fire flames with powerful sound of the blast immediately after the bomber walked close to the police officers and then blew up his vest. The video also showed pieces of human bodies flying in the air.

The gory scene

Authorities declared a state of emergency in a half a dozen hospitals across Lahore as dozens of ambulances reached the site to help victims.

Pillars of smoke were visible from the site as ambulances and rescuers reached there. Burnt pieces of human flesh were seen scattered on the road next to blood soaked bodies.

“It was like a doomsday. Blood-soaked bodies and pieces of human flesh covered with smoke were lying on the road as we reached to respond to the emergency call,” a rescue worker said.

“It was a very powerful blast. I was at the Lahore Press Club. I though some building has just collapsed nearby. I picked up my camera as started running towards the Mall road,” a local photojournalist Afzal said.

Martyrs

The two deceased officers of the Elite Police Force were identified as Muhammad Aslam, 30, a resident of district Kasur and Irfan Mahmood, 29, a resident of district Okara. A police constable and an ASI, Amin, the telephone operator of DIG traffic also died in the attack.

A 30-year-old Bilal Amjad, resident of Ravi Park, 25-year-old Mohsin Arshad, a resident of Sheikhupura, Muhammad Omar a resident of Millat Park also lost their lives.

The police were working to ascertain the identities of the other dead persons. A 22-year-old woman, not identified yet, was also said to be among the dead.

Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains narrowly survived the suicide attack. Police sources said the police officer had just left the site when the bomb ripped through the rally.

Terror partnership

The bombing was claimed jointly by three group of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“It was a joint activity of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, TTP [Fazlullah] and Intikam-e-Waziristan groups,” a spokesman for one of the terror outfits said in a message sent to reporters on social networking sites. He named the suicide bomber as Nasar Ullah alias Zabeeh Ullah.

A spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, in a call to Reuters news agency, warned that Lahore attack was the start of a new campaign against government departments. "You are on our target across the country," he said in his message.

Determination against terror

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera said the attacks will not weaken people and government’s resolve in fight against militancy.

"We have fought this fight against the terrorists among us, and will continue to fight it until we liberate our people of this cancer, and avenge those who have laid down their lives for us," the Premier said in a statement.

“We will chase the terrorists. We will fight and win this war. Such attacks can’t deter our resolve,” said the police chief, paying rich tribute to the martyred officers.

The terror assault took place in the heart of the Punjab’s capital a few hours after elite police commandoes carried the flag-march on city roads to create a sense of security among citizens. A massive security sweep was also taking place in different localities of the metropolis since Monday morning.

Response

Authorities sealed off the Mall soon after the blast. All shopping malls and markets were also closed down. The blast triggered traffic mess in the downtown as people left their workplaces in panic. The blast site is considered as the high-security zone in the city.

Announcements were made on local radio stations and TV channels and people were requested to reach Mayo hospital and Sir Ganga Ram hospital to donate blood to the victims.

The counter terror operatives and forensic experts were seen collecting evidences from the site of the blast. Police investigators said they also collected body parts of the 20-year-old suicide bomber from the scene in addition to his fingerprints.

Terror Threat

Security was beefed up in Lahore last week after intelligence inputs warned of possible terror attack on police or security forces. According to the threat-alert published in The Nation last week, a terrorist group was training young boys in Afghanistan to launch suicide bomb attacks in different parts of Pakistan.

“Reportedly, it has emerged that TTS (Tehrik Taliban Sawat) in Afghanistan is training young boys (10 to 12) as suicide bombers at Kunar, Afghanistan, for launching them in various cities of Pakistan [including Lahore],” stated the letter sent to different state agencies and departments.

Terror revisited Lahore almost one year after Jamaat-ul-Ahrar – one of three outfits claiming responsibility for Monday’s blast, had carried out a bombing in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park that killed 75 people on Easter Sunday in March last year.

This terror group has also released a video announcing the launch of “Operation Ghazi”, named after Moulvi Ghazi Abdul Rashid who was killed in July 2007 by Pakistan Army in Laal Masjid operation in Islamabad.

